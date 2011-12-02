WASHINGTON The U.S. unemployment rate unexpectedly fell to a 2-1/2 year low in November but that was in part due to a reduction in the number of Americans in the labour force.

Here are some questions and answers about the latest gauge of U.S. unemployment, the main drag on the recovery of the world's biggest economy:

* Why did the unemployment rate fall so sharply?

When it comes to job growth, most economists focus on a government survey of employers that in November showed nonfarm employment grew 120,000. That was up from 100,000 in October but still short of what is considered strong jobs growth.

The unemployment rate is derived from a smaller survey of households, which found 278,000 people got jobs last month.

That pushed down the unemployment rate but the household survey also found 315,000 people left the workforce, which pushed the jobless rate down even further.

* You mean the unemployment rate doesn't measure everyone without a job?

No, it does not. You have to be actively looking for a job in the last four weeks to count as part of the workforce. Surveyors ask people if they have filled out job applications or contacted job placement services. They even count people who have asked friends and relatives for job leads. Workers who fall out of the workforce might be disabled or retiring -- or they may be so discouraged by a sour labour market that they have given up looking for a job.

* So who fell out of the workforce in November?

The exodus was led by people who didn't go to college or finish a four-year degree. More college graduates entered the workforce, while people with less education were less present. Also, more women left the workforce than men.

* Is this really the best way to measure unemployment?

It is standard practice around the world to not count people who aren't looking for work as part of the labour force.

The U.S. Labor Department provides broader measures of unemployment. One, known as U-6, includes workers in part-time jobs who want more hours as well unemployed people who want to work and have looked for a job in the last year. The U-6 rate fell in November to 15.6 percent from 16.2 percent.

* So if workers dropped out of the labour force because they were giving up the search for a job, why did the U-6 unemployment rate not go up?

U-6 is not just about including discouraged workers. The amount of people forced into part-time work -- because business was slow or they could not find a job that offered more hours -- is also important. The number of people working part-time due to economic reasons fell by 378,000. That offset some of the shrinkage of the overall workforce.

* What about people whose unemployment benefits are expiring?

It's hard to tell from the Labor Department's data, but academic research suggests that as workers' long-term unemployment benefits run out, they might either drop out of the workforce or end up finding a job because they intensified their search. This would push down the unemployment rate.

U.S. lawmakers are debating whether to extend extra long-term unemployment benefits into 2012, but it is also possible that some people are leaving the workforce even now as their benefits expire. Others might be finding work.

Shortly before the November jobs report, economists at Goldman Sachs estimated this factor alone could push the unemployment rate down to 8.6 percent by early 2012 if unemployment benefits are not extended. That estimate also assumes no underlying improvement in labour market conditions.

(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Kenneth Barry)