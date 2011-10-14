NEW YORK U.S. retail sales rebounded in September at their fastest pace in seven months as consumers shook off some of their concerns about stock market drops and political gridlock, potentially giving new momentum to the weak economic recovery.

CARY LEAHEY, SENIOR ECONOMIST AND MANAGING DIRECTOR, DECISION

ECONOMICS, NEW YORK

"It's a very promising report. The old joke I make is many people were too busy spending at the malls to fill out the depressing consumer sentiment surveys. Spending was the best since March. Not only was September pretty strong, but they discovered a lot more spending in August.

"I would not be surprised if the typical forecaster doesn't add a 1/4 to 1/2 percentage point to their third-quarter GDP growth rate. It's a real paradox that after three months of turmoil in the financial markets and a number of depressing reports like the big drop in ISM, the typical GDP forecast today is higher than it was on August 1."

SCOTT BROWN, CHIEF ECONOMIST, RAYMOND JAMES, ST. PETERSBURG,

FLORIDA

"It's much better-than-expected. The September number was higher-than-expected and we had upward revisions in July and August. It's well balanced with a lot of categories going up.

"This could add as much as 0.5 percentage point to my third-quarter GDP forecast, bringing it closer to 2.0 percent. My fourth-quarter GDP is in the 1.5 percent to 2.0 percent range.

This level of spending is sustainable at least into early next year, depending whether there is an extension of the payroll tax reduction. For the holiday season, it will be okay and mixed across retailers."

JOHN CANALLY INVESTMENT STRATEGIST AND ECONOMIST FOR LPL

FINANCIAL IN BOSTON

"It's better than expected, still showing you are going to get decent GDP growth in the third quarter. I don't know that the third quarter matters much anymore but it looks like third quarter GDP is going to be better than the first and second quarter combined. You've got upward revisions to August here. We continue to want to watch what people spend and do rather than what they say, so consumer sentiment is at 30-year lows, but they are spending like it's 1999, so that is just the dichotomy that is going on out there."

WAYNE KAUFMAN, CHIEF MARKET ANALYST AT JOHN THOMAS FINANCIAL IN

NEW YORK

"This is another in the recent series of better than expected data, and that's helping drive the market to rally. I think that for the near future, good data is probably going to continue. I think we could definitely break out of the range we've been in. Earnings could help us push us out of that. We've pretty much seen confirmation that our recent lows will stick."

YELENA SHULYATYEVA, ECONOMIST, BNP PARIBAS, NEW YORK

"Core retail sales were pretty strong. Consumption is holding up and it's better than we previously thought. It's not a bad sign going into the holiday season."

"Our feeling is that the loss of consumer confidence will translate to weaker consumption in the fourth quarter. A lot of consumer surveys look pretty bad. It's just a matter of time before they translate into lower spending."

DAVID SLOAN, ECONOMIST, IFR ECONOMICS, A UNIT OF THOMSON

REUTERS

"September's retail sales report shows encouraging resilience from the US consumer to recent financial turmoil, exceeding expectations both overall and ex auto and with upward revisions to the two preceding months. This makes a 3 handle for Q3 GDP look possible."

STOCKS: U.S. stock index futures add to gains.

BONDS: U.S. Treasuries add to losses.

FOREX: The dollar extends losses versus the euro.