WASHINGTON The White House said on Friday the U.S. jobless rate was still too high and said faster economic growth was needed to heal the labour market.

"The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 9.1 percent, a level that is unacceptably high," the White House said in a blog posting about the September figures. "Clearly, we need faster economic growth to put Americans back to work."

It also stressed that despite "substantial headwinds" slowing growth throughout 2011, the U.S. economy has added private sector jobs for 19 straight months, totalling 2.6 million jobs over that period.

(Reporting by Laura MacInnis and Jeff Mason)