CAIRO Egypt criticised on Thursday a decision by the United States to halt some military and economic aid to the army-backed government in the wake of a crackdown on the Muslim Brotherhood.

"The decision was wrong. Egypt will not surrender to American pressure and is continuing its path towards democracy as set by the roadmap," Foreign Ministry spokesman Badr Abdelatty told a private Egyptian radio station.

The Egyptian army ousted Islamist President Mohamed Mursi in July, installed an interim government and presented a political roadmap it promised would lead to fair elections.

