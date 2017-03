WASHINGTON The United States will send an additional 75 U.S. troops and other assets to Egypt's Sinai Peninsula to bolster the security of international peacekeepers, who have come under attack from militants in recent days, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook said the deployment included a light infantry platoon and forward surgical teams. The announcement came a week after bomb attacks wounded six soldiers, including four Americans, who were assigned to the Multinational Force and Observer peacekeeping mission.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart)