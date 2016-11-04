WASHINGTON Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton leads Republican Donald Trump by 3 percentage points nationally in a Washington Post-ABC tracking poll released on Friday.

Clinton drew 47 percent of the vote in the survey compared with Trump's 44 percent four days before Tuesday's presidential election, according to the telephone poll of 1,768 adults taken from Sunday to Wednesday. The margin of error was 2.5 percentage points.

In the Post-ABC poll released on Wednesday, the two candidates were tied with 46 percent each.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)