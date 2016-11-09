VIENNA Austrian far-right leader Heinz-Christian Strache congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the U.S. presidential elections on Wednesday.

"The political left as well as the aloof and sleazy establishment are being punished by voters and voted out of various decision-making positions," the head of the populist Freedom Party (FPO) said on Facebook.

The FPO hopes for its own candidate Norbert Hofer to become the European Union's first far-right head of state on Dec. 4.

Hofer, 45, an anti-immigrant EU critic hopes to succeed former Green Party leader Alexander Van der Bellen in a re-run of an annulled May election.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Hugh Lawson)