U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
BRUSSELS Belgium's anti-Muslim and separatist Vlaams Belang (Flemish Interest) party congratulated future U.S. president Donald Trump on Wednesday, saying his unexpected election victory could be repeated in Europe.
"U.S. election shows again how far politicians are from the people," said party chairman Tom Van Grieken in a tweet, with reference to Trump's victory and Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
"The march of Trump is not an isolated phenomenon. In Europe too more and more voters want real change," he said in a separate tweet.
Vlaams Belang is in opposition at all levels of government in Belgium, though has risen to some 12 percent of support in the Dutch-speaking Flanders region in northern Belgium.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.
ROME Italy's constitutional court on Wednesday threw out aspects of an electoral law approved by former prime minister Matteo Renzi but presented a reworked version that can be used immediately, raising the chance of early elections this year.