Republican U.S. presidential candidate and retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson addresses a crowd before officially launching his bid for the Republican presidential nomination in Detroit, Michigan May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

WASHINGTON Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson said on Wednesday that he does not see a "political path forward" in his 2016 bid for the White House.

Carson, a retired neurosurgeon who has not yet won a state contest of the more than a dozen held so far, said he will not attend Thursday's Republican debate in Detroit.

He has not formally suspended his campaign.

