A cardboard cutout of U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump is seen as people watch the U.S. presidential election at an event held at the U.S. embassy in Beijing, China, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A supporter celebrates as returns come in for Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump during an election night rally in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

BEIJING China said it will work with the new U.S. president to ensure the steady and sound development of bilateral ties.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the remarks at a regular news briefing on Wednesday as Republican Donald Trump moved to the brink of winning the White House.

(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Writing by Sue-Lin Wong; editing by Nick Macfie)