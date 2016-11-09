U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
BEIJING China said it will work with the new U.S. president to ensure the steady and sound development of bilateral ties.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the remarks at a regular news briefing on Wednesday as Republican Donald Trump moved to the brink of winning the White House.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Writing by Sue-Lin Wong; editing by Nick Macfie)
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.
ROME Italy's constitutional court on Wednesday threw out aspects of an electoral law approved by former prime minister Matteo Renzi but presented a reworked version that can be used immediately, raising the chance of early elections this year.