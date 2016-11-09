FILE PHOTO - China's Communist Party Chief Xi Jinping reads at the Great Hall of the People during the third plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

BEIJING Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Donald Trump on winning the U.S. presidency, state TV reported on Wednesday, telling him the two biggest economies in the world shared responsibility for promoting global development and prosperity.

"I place great importance on the China-U.S. relationship, and look forward to working with you to uphold the principles of non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation," Xi told Trump by phone.

The stable and healthy long-term development of Sino-U.S. relations was in the fundamental interest of the Chinese and American peoples, he said.

Trump, a real estate developer and reality TV host, stunned the world on Tuesday by defeating heavily favoured rival Hillary Clinton, sending stocks and the U.S. dollar tumbling.

On the campaign trail, Trump vowed to take on China and tax Chinese imports to stop currency devaluation.

(Reporting by Beijing monitoring team and Jake Spring; Editing by Nick Macfie)