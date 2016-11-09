U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
BEIJING Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Donald Trump on winning the U.S. presidency, state TV reported on Wednesday, telling him the two biggest economies in the world shared responsibility for promoting global development and prosperity.
"I place great importance on the China-U.S. relationship, and look forward to working with you to uphold the principles of non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation," Xi told Trump by phone.
The stable and healthy long-term development of Sino-U.S. relations was in the fundamental interest of the Chinese and American peoples, he said.
Trump, a real estate developer and reality TV host, stunned the world on Tuesday by defeating heavily favoured rival Hillary Clinton, sending stocks and the U.S. dollar tumbling.
On the campaign trail, Trump vowed to take on China and tax Chinese imports to stop currency devaluation.
(Reporting by Beijing monitoring team and Jake Spring; Editing by Nick Macfie)
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.
ROME Italy's constitutional court on Wednesday threw out aspects of an electoral law approved by former prime minister Matteo Renzi but presented a reworked version that can be used immediately, raising the chance of early elections this year.