Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton gives thumbs ups as she speaks to supporters at a campaign rally in West Palm Beach, Florida March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

NEW YORK U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said in a speech to a pro-Israel lobby group in Washington on Monday Iran still posed a threat to Israel and needed to be closely watched.

Speaking to the annual policy conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, Clinton, the Democratic front-runner, also criticized her Republican rival Donald Trump for having a "neutral" stance on Israel.

She said U.S. leaders needed to show loyalty to its Mideast ally and "anyone who doesn't understand that has no business being our president."

