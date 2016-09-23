Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton talks with a member of her staff inside of her campaign plane as she flies back to White Plains, U.S. September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON Most of the emails the FBI recovered during its investigation of Hillary Clinton's use of a private email system while secretary of state will not be made available until after the Nov. 8 presidential election under a timetable set by a judge on Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The judge ordered the U.S. State Department to finish processing 1,050 pages of material for release by Nov. 4, just days before Americans go to the polls, the Wall Street Journal said. The paper said that material was out of what could be as much as 10,000 pages.

Under the schedule set by the judge, there will be also be pre-election releases on Oct. 7 and Oct. 21, and the State Department will process 500 pages per month after that, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The State Department is responding to dozens of lawsuits brought over Clinton's use of a private, home-based email system while she was the agency's top diplomat from 2009 to 2013.

The timetable announced on Friday was in a lawsuit brought by Judicial Watch, a conservative group that has filed multiple lawsuits to obtain government records related to Clinton's tenure as secretary of state.

"The State Department voluntarily agreed to produce to Judicial Watch any emails sent or received by Secretary Clinton in her official capacity during her tenure as Secretary of State which are contained within the material turned over by the FBI," agency spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.

(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann and Amanda Becker; Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)