Twin baby ring-tailed lemurs latest addition to Vienna zoo
VIENNA Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo has welcomed two new additions to its enclosures - twin baby ring-tailed lemurs.
WASHINGTON Democratic presidential contender Hillary Clinton's attorney has handed over to the FBI the private email server she used while secretary of state, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.
Citing a campaign spokesman, the newspaper said the attorney also gave the FBI a thumb drive with thousands of emails that Clinton had previously given to the State Department.
(Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Sandra Maler)
VIENNA Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo has welcomed two new additions to its enclosures - twin baby ring-tailed lemurs.
BERLIN Two years after the Germanwings plane crash in southern France, the father of the pilot is seeking to restore his son's name, telling a German paper that Andreas Lubitz's actions were not premeditated.
ABOARD THE USS GEORGE H.W. BUSH U.S. Navy commanders accused Iran of jeopardizing international navigation by "harassing" warships passing through the Strait of Hormuz and said future incidents could result in miscalculation and lead to an armed clash.