U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton listens to a question from the audience during a community forum about substance abuse in Keene, New Hampshire August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON Democratic presidential contender Hillary Clinton's attorney has handed over to the FBI the private email server she used while secretary of state, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

Citing a campaign spokesman, the newspaper said the attorney also gave the FBI a thumb drive with thousands of emails that Clinton had previously given to the State Department.

