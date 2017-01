U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton delivers remarks at a gathering of law enforcement leaders at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York, U.S., August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

WASHINGTON Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton praised the peace deal between Colombia and the rebel group FARC in a statement on Thursday.

"As president, I'll ensure that the United States remains their partner in that process. The people of Colombia deserve nothing less," Clinton said. "And the safety and security of our hemisphere and world will be strengthened by Colombia's success."

(Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)