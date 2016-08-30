WASHINGTON The FBI plans to hand over some of its notes from its interview with U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton regarding her use of private email while secretary of state to news outlets that requested them, CNN reported on Tuesday.

However, the Federal Bureau of Investigation will not yet release other notes from the law enforcement agency's interviews with Clinton aides or turn over other investigative material, CNN said, citing unnamed sources.

The materials could be released as soon as Wednesday to media companies that formally sought them under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), according to CNN.

FBI representatives declined to confirm the report to Reuters.

In addition to the notes, CNN said the FBI will give the news outlets the roughly 30-page report it sent to the U.S. Department of Justice last month when it recommended against pursuing criminal charges against Clinton, who is vying for the White House in the Nov. 8 U.S. election.

The Clinton campaign, which had expressed concern about selective leaks from the notes, welcomed the release.

"This is something that we wanted to have happen," campaign spokeswoman Kristina Schake told CNN in an interview.

Several media outlets, including Reuters, have made FOIA requests for a summary of the interview. Such requests are often returned with sensitive information redacted.

FBI Director James Comey told Congress that the interview was not recorded, so the agency would only be able to provide a summary.

(Reporting by Julia Edwards and David Alexander; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)