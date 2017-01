U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton boards her campaign plane in White Plains, New York, U.S., September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton talks to reporters on her campaign plane before take-off in White Plains, New York, U.S., September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said on Tuesday that daughter Chelsea Clinton's involvement in the Clinton Foundation charity will be decided after the Nov. 8 election.

Clinton, speaking to reporters on her campaign plane, also said she had no concerns about her aides deleting emails from the personal account she used as U.S. secretary of state and that the FBI had none either.

Both issues have been thorny ones for Clinton as the presidential campaign heads into its final months.

