Iran confirms new missile test, says did not violate nuclear deal
DUBAI Iran's defence minister said the Islamic Republic had tested a new missile, confirming earlier reports, Tasnim news agency quoted him as saying on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON In response to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's accusation that Democrat President Barack Obama and Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton were "co-founders" of Islamic State, Clinton's campaign called the remarks a "false claim."
"This is another example of Donald Trump trash-talking the United States," senior policy advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement. "What's remarkable about Trump's comments is that once again, he's echoing the talking points of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and our adversaries to attack American leaders and American interests, while failing to offer any serious plans to confront terrorism or make this country more secure."
(Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
DUBAI Iran's defence minister said the Islamic Republic had tested a new missile, confirming earlier reports, Tasnim news agency quoted him as saying on Wednesday.
MANILA A young man's body lay in a pool of blood, surrounded by bullet casings. A loved one rushed to the scene in the dark, rundown Manila neighbourhood and howled in anguish as onlookers huddled behind a police cordon.
KABUL The Afghan government controls less than 60 percent of the country, a U.S. watchdog agency reported on Wednesday, after security forces retreated from many strongholds last year.