GREENVILLE, S.C. U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Thursday said a two-state solution for Israel and the Palestinians was the only resolution to the conflict there.

Clinton, responding to a question from an audience member at an event in South Carolina, said a two-state fix would be the "best outcome" for both Israelis and Palestinians.

