U.S. President Barack Obama holds a news conference at the conclusion of the Summit of the Americas in Panama City, Panama April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Hillary Clinton would be an "excellent president," U.S. President Barack Obama said on Saturday, one day before his former secretary of state is expected to announce her campaign for the White House in 2016.

"She was a formidable candidate in 2008, she was a great supporter of mine in the general election, she was an outstanding secretary of state, she is my friend. I think she would be an excellent president," Obama said during a news conference at the Americas summit in Panama City.

