Hillary Clinton gives a thumbs up as she boards her campaign plane in White Plains, New York to resume her campaign schedule following a bout with pneumonia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's campaign on Friday blasted Republican rival Donald Trump's statement acknowledging that President Barack Obama was born in the United States after years of questioning the president's citizenship.

"Trump’s actions today were disgraceful," Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook said. "After five years of pushing a racist conspiracy theory into the mainstream, it was appalling to watch Trump appoint himself the judge of whether the President of the United States is American."

