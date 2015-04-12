U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) formally announces his candidacy for president during an event in Louisville, Kentucky, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON Republican presidential candidate Senator Rand Paul said Hillary Clinton's time as secretary of state cast doubt on her qualifications to be president, joining what promised to be a heavy day of Republican criticism as she launches her White House bid.

Clinton is expected to officially open her campaign later on Sunday as the prohibitive Democratic front runner in the 2016 election race.

Paul repeated both longstanding criticism of her handling of a 2012 attack on a U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya, and of recent questions about foreign contributions to a charity established by her and former President Bill Clinton.

"There is a history of the Clintons feeling they are above the law," the Kentucky senator, who recently announced his presidential bid, told CNN's "State of the Union" programme.

The Clinton Foundation's acceptance of contributions from countries like Saudi Arabia, criticized for its strict dress and other rules that discriminate against women, "makes it difficult for her message to appear sincere," Paul said.

Referring to what some Republicans feel was an inadequate security response to threats against the Benghazi consulate, Paul questioned, "would she be there for the 3 a.m. phone call?" as commander-in-chief.

