WASHINGTON U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan on Friday renewed his call for U.S. intelligence officials to stop giving Hillary Clinton classified briefing typically given to presidential candidates in the wake of FBI Director James Comey's letter citing additional emails now under review.

"This decision, long overdue, is the result of her reckless use of a private email server, and her refusal to be forthcoming with federal investigators. I renew my call for the Director of National Intelligence to suspend all classified briefings for Secretary Clinton until this matter is fully resolved," Ryan said in a statement referring to the former secretary of state.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)