WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department said on Friday it will cooperate with an FBI investigation covering additional emails that have surfaced related to Hillary Clinton's use of a person email server.

"We certainly stand ready to cooperate if we are asked to do so, but we just don't have any additional details or information at this point," State Department spokesman Mark Toner told reporters.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Chris Reese)