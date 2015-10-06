DAVENPORT, Iowa U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Tuesday reiterated her support for a no-fly zone over Syria, but said Russia would need to agree for it to work.

"The situation on the ground is incredibly complex. It's made more so with the Russian actions," Clinton said at a campaign stop in Davenport, Iowa. "And the Russians would have to be a part of it, or it wouldn't work."

Clinton said she did not support sending additional U.S. troops into Syria at this time.

