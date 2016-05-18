Civilians likely killed in Yemen raid: U.S. military
WASHINGTON A deadly dawn raid on the al Qaeda militant group in southern Yemen earlier this week "likely killed" civilians and could include children, the U.S. military said on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON Democratic presidential front-runner Hillary Clinton on Tuesday released her personal financial disclosure form, covering Jan. 1, 2015, to the present, with a call to Republican Donald Trump to make available his income tax returns.
"The true test for Donald Trump is whether he will adhere to the precedent followed by every presidential candidate in the modern era and make his tax returns available, as Hillary Clinton has done," spokeswoman Christina Reynolds said in a statement. Clinton's own disclosure form showed more than $5 million in royalties from her memoir "Hard Choices."
Trump earlier in the day announced that he had filed his personal financial disclosure to the Federal Election Commission on Monday.
(Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Leslie Adler)
BEIRUT/ISTANBUL A rapid advance by the Syrian army towards the Islamic State-held city of al-Bab risks sparking a confrontation with Turkey as Damascus seeks to stop its neighbour penetrating deeper into a strategically important area of northern Syria.
WASHINGTON The White House put Iran "on notice" on Wednesday for test-firing a ballistic missile and said it was reviewing how to respond, taking an aggressive posture towards Tehran that could raise tensions in the region.