U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump appears at a campaign roundtable event in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., October 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

WASHINGTON Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump welcomed news on Friday that the FBI would investigate additional emails it found related to Democrat Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server to determine whether they contain classified information.

"I have great respect for the fact that the FBI and the Department of Justice are now willing to have the courage to right the horrible mistake that they made,” Trump told a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire.

(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Doina Chiacu)