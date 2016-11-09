Majority control of the U.S. Senate was up for grabs in Tuesday's election, with 18 results called by major TV networks, including one pickup by the Democrats in Illinois.

A handful of extremely tight Senate races remained too close to call, while the networks declared that Republicans, as expected, retained their majority in the House of Representatives.

The outcomes in both chambers will help determine how hard it will be for either Democrat Hillary Clinton or Republican Donald Trump to get things done as president.

The following are facts on the stakes and races to watch:

U.S. Senate, 100 seats.

Senators serve six-year terms. A third of the Senate is up for re-election every two years. Procedural rules in the Senate mean 60 votes are needed to advance major initiatives.

Republicans entered the election with 54 seats, led by Kentucky's Mitch McConnell, versus the Democrats' 44 seats and two independent seats. The Democrats' leader in the next Senate is expected to be New York's Chuck Schumer.

The Republicans this year were defending 24 seats; the Democrats, 10.

U.S. House, 435 seats

Members of the House serve two-year terms and all are up for re-election every two years.

To advance most bills in the House, 218 votes or more are needed. Republicans went into the elections holding 246 seats to the Democrats' 186. There were three vacancies.

The Republican leader is Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin; the Democrats' leader is Nancy Pelosi of California.

To win a majority, Democrats need to gain 30 seats, but congressional aides and analysts were increasingly skeptical on Tuesday that the party would achieve gains that large.

Senate races:

Alabama - Senate Banking Committee Chairman Richard Shelby, as expected, was projected to win a sixth term, defeating Democrat Ron Crumpton.

Arizona - Veteran Republican Senator John McCain, 80, was projected the winner, defeating Democratic U.S. Representative Ann Kirkpatrick, 66.

Arkansas - Republican Senator John Boozman was projected beating Democrat Conner Eldridge.

Connecticut - Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal was projected winning a second term, defeating Republican Dan Carter.

Florida - Incumbent Republican Marco Rubio, the failed presidential contender, was declared the winner over Democratic Representative Patrick Murphy, 33, by the major networks. Rubio, 45, had been expected to enter the private sector after losing Florida's Republican presidential nominating contest to Trump, but he changed his mind after an active recruitment effort.

Georgia - Republican Senator Johnny Isakson was projected the winner in his race against Democrat Jim Barksdale.

Indiana - Democrat Evan Bayh, 60, was projected as the loser in his bid to recapture his Senate seat, defeated by Republican Representative Todd Young, 44. Bayh's defeat was a missed opportunity for the Democrats to gain a Senate seat.

Illinois - Major television networks projected Democratic Representative Tammy Duckworth unseated Republican Senator Mark Kirk. Duckworth, 48, is a double-amputee Iraq War veteran. Kirk, 57, suffered a stroke that sidelined him for much of 2012.

Kansas - Republican Senator Jerry Moran was projected by television networks to win a second term, defeating Democrat Patrick Wiesner.

Kentucky - Republican Senator Rand Paul was projected winning a second term against Democrat Jim Gray. Paul unsuccessfully ran for president earlier this year.

Louisiana - Republican Senator David Vitter is retiring, opening the door to a crowd of would-be successors. Two dozen candidates from both parties are on Tuesday's ballot. If no candidate gets at least 50 percent of the vote, a runoff election between the top two will be held on Dec. 10.

Maryland - Democratic Representative Chris Van Hollen was projected the winner to replace retiring Senator Barbara Mikulski. Van Hollen defeated Republican Kathy Szeliga.

Missouri - Republican Senator Roy Blunt, 66, faces a challenge from Democrat Jason Kander, 35, a veteran of the Afghanistan war who is now Missouri's secretary of state. Blunt and Kander were separated by 2 percentage points or less in polls between Oct. 24 and Nov. 5, RealClearPolitics said.

Nevada - Republican Representative Joe Heck, 55, and Catherine Cortez Masto, 52, a former Democratic state attorney general, are fighting to replace retiring Senator Harry Reid. She had a narrow lead in recent polls.

New Hampshire - Democratic Governor Maggie Hassan, 58, is trying to oust Senator Kelly Ayotte, a 48-year-old Republican. With 8 percent of the state's precincts reporting, Hassan was ahead by 54 percent to 42 percent.

New York - Senator Chuck Schumer, who is expected to become the next Senate Democratic leader, was projected to defeat Republican Wendy Long in the heavily Democratic state.

North Carolina - Republican Senator Richard Burr, 60, is seeking re-election against Democrat Deborah Ross, 53, a former state legislator. With 9 percent of precincts in, the two were nearly neck and neck.

North Dakota - Republican Senator John Hoeven is projected to win a second term, defeating Democrat Eliot Glassheim.

Ohio - Republican Rob Portman, 60, was declared the winner by major TV networks on Tuesday evening, defeating Democratic challenger Ted Strickland, 75, a former governor. Portman initially endorsed Trump, but later withdrew that and pointedly refused to appear with Trump or talk about him.

Oklahoma - Senator James Lankford was projected winning a second term, defeating Democrat Mike Workman in this overwhelmingly Republican state.

Pennsylvania - Republican Senator Patrick Toomey, 54, faces Democrat Katie McGinty, 53, in the most expensive U.S. Senate contest in the country. Toomey has refused to take a position on Trump. An Oct. 30-Nov. 4 poll by the Allentown Morning Call and Muhlenberg College had Toomey with a small lead, 43 percent to 42 percent.

South Carolina - Senator Tim Scott, the only African-American Republican in the Senate, was projected the winner against Democrat Thomas Dixon.

South Dakota - Senator John Thune, a member of the Senate Republican leadership, was the projected winner of a third term, defeating Democrat Jay Williams.

Vermont - Senator Patrick Leahy, the longest-serving Democrat in the Senate, was projected the winner against Republican Scott Milne.

Wisconsin - Democrat Russ Feingold, 63, is trying to oust Republican Ron Johnson, 61. Johnson unseated Feingold in 2010. The two were separated by only a percentage point in a late October Marquette University poll.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell, Andy Sullivan and Richard Cowan; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Peter Cooney)