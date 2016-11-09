Benoit Coeure, member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank (ECB), attends a Lamfalussy Lectures Conference in Budapest, Hungary February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

PARIS Europe must keep control of its future in the face of rising political risks by boosting its economy and institutions with reforms, ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Wednesday, declining to speak otherwise about the U.S. election.

"In this changing, risky world full of political shocks, Europe must keep control of its destiny," Coeure told an economics conference in the eastern French city of Lyon.

"If we want Europe to have a strong economy, the European institutions have to do their jobs, ... the countries have to reform and the euro zone needs to work better," he added.

