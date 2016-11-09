U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
BRUSSELS U.S. ambassadors to the European Union and NATO sought to reassure Washington's allies in Europe on Wednesday that close cooperation would continue following the election of Donald Trump as president.
"There's a lot of continuity here," NATO ambassador Douglas Lute told a gathering of European diplomats at the U.S. embassy in Brussels. "NATO has always been a bipartisan venture for the United States."
During his campaign, the Republican Trump questioned U.S. spending on European defence through NATO and European leaders, especially those closest to Russia in the east, are concerned.
EU ambassador Anthony Gardner, appointed by outgoing Democrat President Barack Obama, urged Europeans not to make assumptions about the nature of a Trump administration: "It's too early to reach conclusions," he told reporters.
"Any U.S. administration is going to realize the importance of ... U.S.-EU relations. Give it time," he said.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald)
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.
ROME Italy's constitutional court on Wednesday threw out aspects of an electoral law approved by former prime minister Matteo Renzi but presented a reworked version that can be used immediately, raising the chance of early elections this year.