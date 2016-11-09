U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
BRUSSELS European Union's foreign ministers will meet for a special dinner on Sunday evening in Brussels to discuss the implications of Donald Trump's White House victory, diplomatic sources said on Wednesday.
The ministers will arrive ahead of their scheduled talks starting on Monday. The special dinner was added as the EU is left wondering about Trump's foreign policy plans.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Alastair Macdonald; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.
ROME Italy's constitutional court on Wednesday threw out aspects of an electoral law approved by former prime minister Matteo Renzi but presented a reworked version that can be used immediately, raising the chance of early elections this year.