BRUSSELS EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Wednesday that the European Union and the United States would continue to work together following Donald Trump's election as U.S. president.

"EU-U.S. ties are deeper than any change in politics. We'll continue to work together, rediscovering the strength of Europe," Mogherini, high representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said in a tweet.

EU officials and diplomats said European governments may need to strengthen their own cooperation if a Trump administration pulls back from international commitments.

