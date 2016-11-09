U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
PARIS The election of Donald Trump as the United States' 45th president will make work "harder" for the European Union, the European Parliament President Martin Schulz said on Wednesday.
"It will be hard, harder than with previous administrations but he is the freely elected president," Schulz said on Europe 1 radio.
"We must respect the future president of the United States (...) I hope we will find a slot to cooperate," he said.
Republican Donald Trump stunned the world on Tuesday by defeating heavily favoured Hillary Clinton in the race for the White House, ending eight years of Democratic rule.
Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.
ROME Italy's constitutional court on Wednesday threw out aspects of an electoral law approved by former prime minister Matteo Renzi but presented a reworked version that can be used immediately, raising the chance of early elections this year.