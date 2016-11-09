Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage poses for a picture during an interview with Reuters at his Westminster office in London, Britain September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON Nigel Farage, the leader of the UK Independence Party who was a figurehead in the campaign to get Britain out of the European Union, congratulated Donald Trump on Wednesday for his "supersized Brexit" victory in the U.S. presidential election.

Farage, who spoke at a Trump rally during the election campaign, had predicted the former reality TV host could harness the same dissatisfaction among voters that led to Brexit.

Trump himself made repeated references to Brexit during his campaign which focused on the frustrations of voters with traditional politics.

"I hand over the mantle to @RealDonaldTrump! Many congratulations. You have fought a brave campaign," Farage wrote on his Twitter website.

In a statement later on Wednesday, he added: "The nation state is back. 2016 is the year that people voted for change and to take back control of their lives. The Trump victory is like a supersized Brexit."

