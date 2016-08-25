Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump (L) watches as Member of the European Parliament Nigel Farage speaks at a campaign rally in Jackson, Mississippi, U.S., August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

LONDON Nigel Farage, an anti-immigration politician who was a figurehead of the successful campaign to get Britain out of the European Union, intends to address a Donald Trump rally on Wednesday, a spokesman said.

Once dismissed by then-prime minister David Cameron as the leader of a party mostly consisting of "fruitcakes, loonies and closet racists", Farage had his revenge when the June 23 Brexit referendum went his way, forcing Cameron to resign.

Trump, the U.S. Republican Party's presidential nominee, applauded the Brexit result, seeing the blow to British and EU political elites as a good omen for November when he hopes anti-establishment fervour will send him to the White House.

Farage will tell Trump's rally in Mississippi "the story of the Brexit campaign", the spokesman said.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Trump campaign.

Farage's future is unclear. He stepped down as head of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) after the referendum delivered what he said was the main ambition of his 25-year political career - Britain leaving the EU.

Often seen as an abrasive and controversial figure, Farage was marginalized by the official Vote Leave campaign which deemed him too divisive. He instead toured the country in a double-decker bus painted in UKIP's colour, purple.

