FBI Director James Comey testifies before a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. on July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON FBI Director James Comey told Congress on Sunday a recent review of newly discovered emails did not change the agency's conclusion reached in July that no charges were warranted in the case of Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server.

U.S. Republican Representative Jason Chaffetz said in a tweet that Comey had informed him of the conclusion. Comey's letter to Congress informing it of the newly discovered emails had thrown Clinton's presidential race against Republican Donald Trump into turmoil.

