U.S. President Barack Obama is likely to narrowly defeat Republican challenger Mitt Romney in the November 6 election and win 50.5 percent of the vote, according to the median forecast in a Reuters survey of election forecasters.

Most forecasters, who crunch decades of economic and election data, limit their predictions to the popular vote, which usually is enough to predict the outcome of the election.

Under U.S. election rules the winner of the presidential race is whoever wins 270 electoral votes, which are apportioned among the states according to population. The electoral vote system makes it possible for a candidate to win the popular vote but lose the election in the Electoral College, as Democrat Al Gore did in 2000, when he was defeated by Republican George W. Bush.

Most of the social scientists will not make final predictions until the end of the summer. Below is a table of current forecasts for the percentage of votes Obama will win in the November 6 election, followed by brief descriptions of the models used by each forecaster.

Forecaster Obama's predicted share 2012

Lewis-Beck, Tien 46.9 (preliminary)

Cuzan, Bundrick 47.6 (preliminary)

Holbrook 47.8 (preliminary)

Fair 50.2 (preliminary)

Abramowitz 50.5 (preliminary)

Klarner 51.3 (final)

Wlezien, Erikson 52 (preliminary)

Campbell 52 (preliminary)

Norpoth 53.2 (final)

Median forecast 50.5

* Michael Lewis-Beck of the University of Iowa and Charles Tien at the City University of New York use data on presidential popularity, economic growth and the number of jobs created or lost during an incumbent's term.

* Alfred Cuzan and Charles Bundrick of the University of West Florida use data on economic growth and federal spending. They have found voters tend to penalize incumbents when federal spending increases as a share of gross domestic product.

* Thomas Holbrook of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee builds his model with presidential approval rating figures as well as data on personal finances from the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan survey of consumers.

* Ray Fair, an economist at Yale University, uses data on economic growth and inflation. Unlike his peers in election forecasting who are mostly political scientists, Fair's model does not incorporate measures of presidential approval.

* Alan Abramowitz of Emory University builds his model with data on economic growth, presidential approval ratings and the length of time the incumbent's party has controlled the White House. Most forecasters take into account the advantage that incumbency gives a candidate. Abramowitz's model assumes that voters get tired of a political party that has been in office for a long time.

* Carl Klarner of Indiana State University employs a broad range of state and national data, from how much money people earned in Florida to presidential approval nationwide. He is among the relatively few forecasters who use state level data, and predicts Obama will get 301 votes in the electoral college, enough to win the election.

* Christopher Wlezien of Temple University and Robert Erikson of Columbia University use the Conference Board's index of leading economic indicators as well as data from "trial heat" polls which ask voters who they would pick if the election were held today.

* James Campbell of the University of Buffalo, SUNY, builds his model with data on economic growth as well as "trial heat" polls.

* Helmut Norpoth of Stony Brook University uses the results of presidential primaries from New Hampshire to predict the popular vote. Candidates' performance in New Hampshire is seen as a measure of their popularity and of their mettle.

(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by David Lindsey and Cynthia Osterman)