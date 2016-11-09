U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
PARIS France would need to clarify with the United States key issues such as the conflict in Syria, Iran's nuclear deal and climate change, if Donald Trump became the U.S. President, the country's foreign minister said on Wednesday.
Jean-Marc Ayrault also told France 2 Television that he thought Trump's personality raised "questions".
Asked about Trump's personality he said: "It makes you think, it asks questions. It has certainly provoked reactions."
Ayrault said it looked likely Trump had won power, adding, "and France is an ally of the United States. We are therefore a key partner, and we need to work together for stability and peace in the world, and for a world which tackles the key issues facing it."
"We are going to need to understand what the new president will want to do," he added.
"What is going to happen to the Paris climate change deal? On the Iran nuclear deal? These are key questions that we are already asking ourselves."
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Matthias Blamont and Andrew Callus)
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.
ROME Italy's constitutional court on Wednesday threw out aspects of an electoral law approved by former prime minister Matteo Renzi but presented a reworked version that can be used immediately, raising the chance of early elections this year.