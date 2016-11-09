U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
PARIS French President Francois Hollande on Wednesday congratulated Donald Trump on his shock victory in the U.S presidential election, but warned the result would open up a period of uncertainty.
"I congratulate him as is natural between two democratic heads of state," said Hollande. "This American election opens a period of uncertainty."
France would be vigilant and frank in its talks with the new administration on international issues, he said, adding that Trump's victory showed that France needed to be stronger and that Europe needed to be united.
A presidential official said Hollande had spoken to German Chancellor Angela Merkel before making his declaration.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Andrew Callus)
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.
ROME Italy's constitutional court on Wednesday threw out aspects of an electoral law approved by former prime minister Matteo Renzi but presented a reworked version that can be used immediately, raising the chance of early elections this year.