French President Francois Hollande walks to deliver a statement on U.S. election results at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Yoan Valat/Pool

PARIS French President Francois Hollande told Donald Trump he wanted them to hold discussions as soon as possible.

"I would like to have talks as soon as possible with you in light of the values and interests we share," Hollande said in a letter to the U.S. president-elect released by the French presidency. "The friendship between our people and our shared history will help us."

Hollande was critical of Trump during the U.S. election campaign.

