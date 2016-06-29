Russia's Lavrov backs renewal of U.N.-led Syria talks
MOSCOW Russia supports the continuation of talks on the Syrian crisis under United Nations auspices, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.
PARIS French President Francois Hollande said in an interview published on Wednesday that the potential election of billionaire Donald Trump as U.S. president was a dangerous prospect that would make relations with Washington tricky.
Asked in an interview with French business daily Les Echos if Trump's election would be dangerous, Hollande answered: "Yes, his election would complicate relations between Europe and the United States."
(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey and Leigh Thomas; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
MOSCOW Russia supports the continuation of talks on the Syrian crisis under United Nations auspices, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.
Iran will issue visas for a U.S. wrestling team to attend the Freestyle World Cup competition, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported Sunday, reversing a decision announced Friday to ban visas for the team in retaliation for an executive order by President Donald Trump banning visas for Iranians.
KABUL Parts of Afghanistan and Pakistan struggled to dig out from heavy snow on Sunday, with dozens of people reported killed and some major highways closed.