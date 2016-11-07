Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump shakes hands with Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at the conclusion of their first presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, U.S., September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

NEW YORK A Reuters/Ipsos tracking poll released on Friday put Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton just 5 percentage points above Republican rival Donald Trump ahead of Tuesday's U.S. presidential election. But major bookmakers and online exchanges are much more confident about a Clinton victory.

Here is where they put the probability as of Sunday of each candidate winning the election:

PredictIt, an online trading platform jointly run by Victoria University in Wellington, New Zealand, and Washington, D.C.-based political consulting firm Aristotle International Inc:

Clinton - 81 percent

Trump - 20 percent

Iowa Electronic Markets, winner-takes-all trading market:

Clinton - 71 percent

Trump - 28 percent

UK-based Betfair, internet betting exchange:

Clinton - 83 percent

Trump - 18 percent

UK-based Ladbrokes, online betting platform:

Clinton - 83 percent

Trump - 22 percent

Ireland's Paddy Power, bookmaker:

Clinton - 83 percent

Trump - 18 percent

Probabilities were as of roughly 6:30 p.m. EST (2330 GMT) on Sunday.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery and Dan Burns in New York; Editing by Peter Cooney)