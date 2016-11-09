BERLIN German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel on Wednesday called Donald Trump's U.S. election victory a warning for Germany and Europe, urging policy makers to listen more closely to people's concerns.

"Trump is the pioneer of a new authoritarian and chauvinist international movement. He is also a warning for us," Gabriel told German newspaper group Funke Mediengruppe in an interview.

"Our country and Europe must change if we want to counter the authoritarian international movement," Gabriel said.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Michelle Martin)