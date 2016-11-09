U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
BERLIN German Justice Minister Heiko Maas tweeted on Wednesday that the world would be a bit crazier after Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election.
"The world won't end but it will get crazier," tweeted the minister, a Social Democrat (SPD) in conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel's right-left coalition.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Michelle Martin)
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.
ROME Italy's constitutional court on Wednesday threw out aspects of an electoral law approved by former prime minister Matteo Renzi but presented a reworked version that can be used immediately, raising the chance of early elections this year.