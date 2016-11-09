North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory waves before speaking ahead of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Incumbents and incumbent political parties performed well in the 12 U.S. states where voters picked new governors on Tuesday. In the first five states where results were released by late evening, the party that had held the governor's mansion fended off its challenger.

Here are the results.

INDIANA

Republican Eric Holcomb, currently the state's lieutenant governor, beat Democrat John Gregg, a former state lawmaker. Holcomb entered the race after current Governor Mike Pence opted not to seek re-election in July when Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump chose him as his vice presidential running mate.

WEST VIRGINIA

Democratic businessman Jim Justice beat Republican state Senate President Bill Cole. Democratic Governor Earl Ray Tomblin was barred by term limits from running again.

UTAH

Incumbent Governor Gary Herbert, a Republican, won his re-election race against Democrat Mike Weinholtz, a healthcare executive. Herbert, who took office in 2009 after his predecessor, Jon Huntsman, resigned, won a second full term.

NORTH DAKOTA

Republican Doug Burgum, a former Microsoft Corp executive, defeated Democratic State Representative Marvin Nelson in the solidly Republican state. Governor Jack Dalrymple, a Republican who was eligible to run for re-election in 2016, declined to seek another term.

DELAWARE

Democrat John Carney, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, beat Republican Colin Bonini, a state senator. Democratic Governor Jack Markell was prohibited by term limits from running for re-election to the position he has held since 2009.

NORTH CAROLINA

Drawing national attention because of a debate over transgender rights, Republican Governor Pat McCrory is seeking a second term against Roy Cooper, a Democrat who has been the state's attorney general since 2001. The race remained too close for networks to call on Tuesday evening.

MISSOURI

In one of the year's closest gubernatorial races, opinion polls put Republican former Navy SEAL Eric Greitens in a dead heat with Democrat Chris Koster, the state's attorney general. They are bidding to succeed Governor Jay Nixon, a Democrat who has served the maximum two terms in office. The race remained too close for networks to call on Tuesday evening.

MONTANA

Democratic Governor Steve Bullock is battling Republican tech entrepreneur Greg Gianforte to keep his seat. The race remained too close for networks to call on Tuesday evening.

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Democrat Colin Van Ostern is running against Republican Chris Sununu. Both are members of the state's Executive Council, which helps to administer state government, and are seeking to succeed Democratic Governor Maggie Hassan, who is running for the U.S. Senate. The term is two years. The race remained too close for networks to call on Tuesday evening.

VERMONT

Republican Lieutenant Governor Phil Scott and Democrat Sue Minter, a former state transportation secretary, are vying to succeed retiring Governor Peter Shumlin, a Democrat. The term is two years. The race remained too close for networks to call on Tuesday evening.

OREGON

Democratic Governor Kate Brown faces a challenge from Republican Bud Pierce, an oncologist. Brown was sworn in last year after her predecessor, John Kitzhaber, resigned in scandal. The election is for the final two years of Kitzhaber's term. The race remained too close for networks to call on Tuesday evening.

WASHINGTON

Democratic Governor Jay Inslee faces a challenge from Republican Bill Bryant, a businessman and former commissioner of the Port of Seattle. Polls were due to close at 11 p.m. ET (0400 GMT).

(Reporting by David Ingram and Laila Kearney in New York and Scott Malone in Boston; Editing by Alistair Bell and Jonathan Oatis)