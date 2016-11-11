French President Francois Hollande walks to deliver a statement on U.S. election results at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Yoan Valat/Pool

PARIS French President Francois Hollande and U.S President-elect Donald Trump had a phone conversation on Friday in which they agreed to clarify positions on key issues such as the Middle East and Ukraine, said a source in Hollande's camp.

The source told Reuters that the phone conversation lasted between seven and eight minutes and took place in "good conditions".

"They agreed to work together on a number of key issues in order to clarify positions - the 'war on terror', Ukraine, Syria, Iran's nuclear deal and the Paris climate change agreement," said the source.

