WASHINGTON Missing those presidential campaign highs and lows? Suffering post-U.S. election blues? Whether you loved Tuesday's result or were dismayed, there are places to help you focus on the next presidential contest on Nov. 3, 2020.

Online sites such as Ireland-based Paddy Power already are putting odds on the next man or woman who will take over the White House after Donald Trump's first four-year term ends in January 2021. Republican Trump, who beat Democratic rival Hillary Clinton on Tuesday, is Paddy Power's clear current favourite to win in 2020 and serve a maximum second term.

His closest rivals are vice president-elect Mike Pence, the just defeated vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine and Republican U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan.

They are followed by outgoing first lady Michelle Obama and Clinton. Some very long shots on Ireland-based Paddy Power's extensive list include Clinton's daughter, Chelsea Clinton, and the actor who plays a chillingly corrupt politician in the hit TV series "House of Cards," Kevin Spacey. (bit.ly/2fG1VYr)

Britain-based Ladbrokes' online betting site has a shorter line-up but also includes Trump as favourite to win in 2020. (bit.ly/2emXXWH)

Various websites allow you to set a by-the-second countdown until Election Day in 2020, including here. As of Thursday, there were 1,453 days to go.

