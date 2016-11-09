Mexican Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade looks on after delivering a speech at National Palace after U.S. Republican candidate Donald Trump homes in on an unexpected victory in the presidential election, in Mexico City, Mexico, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Workers check freshly printed newspapers with the headline reading 'We will tremble' at a printer of the local daily Norte in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A worker stacks freshly printed newspapers with the headline reading 'Trump surprises' at a printer of the local daily El Diario of Juarez in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Freshly printed newspapers with the headline reading 'Trump surprises' are seen at a conveyer belt at a printer of the local daily El Diario of Juarez in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY Mexico's foreign minister said on Wednesday the country's government would not pay for a wall along the U.S. border promised by president-elect Donald Trump.

"Paying for a wall is not part of our vision," foreign minister Claudia Ruiz Massieu told local television.

As part of his campaign, Trump vowed that he would build a massive border wall and make Mexico pay for it.

Ruiz Massieu said that the government had maintained communication with Trump's campaign team ever since his visit to Mexico in August.

"There has been a fluid, daily communication with different members of the campaign," she said.

(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)