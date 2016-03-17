WASHINGTON U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has won the Missouri primary, the Associated Press reported on Thursday, with rival Bernie Sanders conceding the contest.

Results for the contest, which was held on Tuesday, were slow to roll in because of the razor-thin margin separating the number of votes received by Clinton and Sanders. Ultimately, Clinton's win was declared by just 1,531 votes.

The Sanders campaign had previously weighed the option to request a recount in the tight race, but in an interview with the AP, Sanders said he would "prefer to save the taxpayers of Missouri some money,” as the winner is awarded just two additional delegates of the otherwise nearly evenly split spread.

(Reporting by Eric Beech, editing by G Crosse)