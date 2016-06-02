Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
ELKHART, Ind President Barack Obama said on Wednesday he expected the winner of the Democratic presidential nominating race would be clear next week after Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders compete in races in California and New Jersey.
"I think that there has been a healthy debate in the Democratic Party, and it's almost over," Obama said during a town hall-style event broadcast by PBS.
People will "probably have a pretty good sense next week," of who the nominee will be, Obama said.
Clinton, a former U.S. secretary of state, is the front-runner in the Democratic race. Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont, lags her in the number of delegates needed to wrap up the nomination.
California and New Jersey, which both have large numbers of delegates up for grabs, hold their votes next Tuesday.
Obama has not endorsed either candidate in the Democratic race, though he has made clear his affection and admiration for Clinton, who was his opponent in the 2008 Democratic nominating race. Obama appointed Clinton as his secretary of state after winning the presidential election that year.
SEOUL U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said he would sound out ally South Korea on efforts to address North Korea's nuclear and missile programs as he arrived in Seoul on Thursday, including plans to deploy a U.S. missile defence system there.
PARIS Sixty-nine percent of people in France want Francois Fillon to drop his bid to become the country's president, in light of a "fake job" allegation that has hit his campaign, according to a poll published on Thursday.